Mowers letter: Legislature

I support “Stop Legislative Bill Blocking.”
I support Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, in her efforts with this bill. There is a problem in our great state. I have firsthand knowledge of this happening, and it’s concerning that big business, outside interests can effectively “arrange” to kill legislation important to the Idaho constituents. We vote these people into office as a representative of our beliefs and values. It is disturbing to me that those things that are important to various groups, people around our state are not being heard. Legislators work for us, not big money or outside interests that may or may not ask them to kill legislation that is important to us. As long as it meets the criteria for being heard in both the House and Senate, it should be read and debated. If it passes, so be it; if not, at least legislators heard what is important to their constituents and this may be helpful to them down the road. Elections.
Susan Mowers, Pocatello
Comments