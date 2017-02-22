Lyons letter: Immigrants

This past summer I was able to visit New York City. While I was there I was able to visit the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. I saw very visibly the effects immigration has on this country. The stories I heard of people who came to the United States and made a life for themselves is quite amazing. My stepmother was able to see pictures and see the name of her grandfather, an immigrant from Sweden. She was so grateful to be able get a better understanding of her roots. There are millions of examples just like this, yet President Trump has attempted to put heavy restrictions and stoppages of immigration. The United States is a melting pot and a place for people who need to get out of terrible situations to come and find a new life. We are a country that should have open arms to those who need our help and not put walls between us. Something needs to change.
Dylan Lyons, Eagle
Comments