Fairchild letter: Bus riding

There is a reason people aren’t riding the bus. When my car broke down, I had to walk nearly a mile to reach the nearest bus stop. Then it went in the opposite direction from where I needed to go. I had to reboard a different bus to go where I needed to go in the first place. A drive that normally took 20 minutes turned into an hour and a half. I ended up borrowing a friend’s bike. It was faster. The routes could be much better planned. Create a “spoke system.” Two circular routes around the city ... one closer in than the second, then have buses that just run into and out of the city. The first time I ever visited San Jose, I was able to find my way around in a timely manner. I suggest consulting them on how it’s done right.
Barbara Fairchild, Boise
