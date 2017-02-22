Erisman letter: Bus ridership

I’d like to offer a perspective on the lack of bus ridership. We live in an area where it’s a convenient 10-minute walk to a bus stop, which is then a convenient 15-minute ride downtown. But we seldom ride for one simple reason. Lack of evening hours. As retirees, we don’t need the bus for commute, but we do like to go downtown for restaurants and other entertainment. The lack of evening service prevents this. I noticed that Eugene (with whom we were compared) has service to 12:30 a.m.
John Erisman, Boise
