Cannamela letter: Popular vote

Remember the popular vote.
The person who won the electoral vote doesn’t seem to know that America is a democracy, not a dictatorship. If that person wants to be a dictator he’ll have to go back to private business or find another country because Americans aren’t having it. The egotist seems to have one answer for everything; fire whoever disagrees with him. Sorry, that’s not how a democracy works. His “my way or the highway” approach might work on TV reality shows, but it gets no play in our democracy. He can fire people in the administration, but he can’t fire the citizens. The man seems incapable of calm, collected, polite, courteous, thoughtful discussion or debate. And apparently, there is no place for data or science in this administration. He’s not presidential to say the least. Republican leadership has failed America because they have not stood up to a president who disrespects America’s most valuable and important principles.
Remember the popular vote; he has no mandate. The protests will continue and most likely continue to grow. Perhaps he should be reminded that he works for us and we have the power to show him the highway.
David A. Cannamela, Boise
