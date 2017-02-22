Williams letter: Bieter and ACHD

I think it is a real cheap shot for Mayor Bieter and other local politicians to jump on the ACHD during a major snowfall plus very cold and prolonged weather event. To me it is obvious that one highway district that plans, coordinates and implements traffic control, road building and maintenance on a countywide basis is not only the most efficient and cost effective, but also the most able to assist the smaller cities and rural part of the county with their road needs. All of Ada County should operate as one coordinated system. It is the best for us all, and that includes Boise.
Robert Williams, Boise
