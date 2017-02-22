Letters to the Editor

February 22, 2017 6:00 PM

Wilkerson letter: Medicare Advantage

In less than 60 days, CMS will announce funding for Medicare Advantage, and the time is now for Idaho seniors to tell our congressmen to demonstrate a strong show of support for continued funding. My Medicare Advantage plan, which is privately administered and offers comprehensive coverage, allows me to lead a healthy life, assured that I will be able to receive the care I need. If federal funding is reduced for the program — possibly making my plan unaffordable for me or causing my provider to reduce my coverage — I’d be in real trouble. Idaho seniors, it’s time to speak up for this critical program.

Linda Wilkerson, Boise

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Recognize this man? Video shows him attempting to break into Boise Bench home.

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos