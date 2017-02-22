Wilkerson letter: Medicare Advantage

In less than 60 days, CMS will announce funding for Medicare Advantage, and the time is now for Idaho seniors to tell our congressmen to demonstrate a strong show of support for continued funding. My Medicare Advantage plan, which is privately administered and offers comprehensive coverage, allows me to lead a healthy life, assured that I will be able to receive the care I need. If federal funding is reduced for the program — possibly making my plan unaffordable for me or causing my provider to reduce my coverage — I’d be in real trouble. Idaho seniors, it’s time to speak up for this critical program.
Linda Wilkerson, Boise
