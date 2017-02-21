Jeffrey letter: Crapo silencing Warren

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used these words when silencing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, as she debated the appointment of Sen. Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General.
In these words, I heard the loud echo of similar words spoken by other men too often:
“I told her to shut up. She didn’t listen. So I shut her up.”
I am once again stunned by a system and double standard that denies a woman’s right to speak freely in defense of herself and her beliefs.
I am more than disappointed that Sen. Mike Crapo, my senator, cast his vote to silence a female senator for reading a letter that was relevant to the debate and that four male senators later read without protest. How can Crapo claim to represent me if he doesn’t understand this assault in silencing a female colleague so inappropriately?
It is time for Crapo to consider all his constituents and prove that he puts our concerns ahead of the party leadership. Women voted for Crapo with the belief that he would represent our interests. If not, it’s time we voted for someone else.
Elizabeth Jeffrey, Hailey
Comments