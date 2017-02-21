Bergesen letter: Pillars

Communities have many pillars — not only the brick and mortar kind but human pillars — pillars of influence, strength, virtue, trust, kindness and generosity. This month our community lost three pillars — all within weeks of one another.
They were our “north” — a compass guiding their visions which helped make this community and state a better place for all of us. They were philanthropists of a different sort, always looking for direction and achievement with compassion for doing what’s right. They not only gave of their resources but time and energy also.
The Anne Frank Memorial reminds us to recognize human rights — a declaration displayed for all to see. In summer we enjoy the Idaho Shakespeare Festival and park. Leadership from all three, separately, made great achievements at Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s hospitals; education advances and scholastic scholarships for all ages; YMCA growth in Boise and Cascade; Morrison Center; colleges, corporations and non-profit board participation only touch the surface.
This weekend, they were remembered at memorials for family, friends and thankful citizens of the community they served so well.
Rest in peace: Bee Comstock, John Fery and Marilyn Shuler.
Jan Bergesen, Boise
Comments