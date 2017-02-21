Neal letter: Mentally ill and guns

I wanted to pose a thought to Idahoans. If our senators and reps are so concerned with the safety of Americans, then why are they overturning a rule to prevent the severely mentally ill from obtaining guns?
We now have shootings on a daily basis and now have to clarify which one we’re referring to. They claim to be concerned about the safety of Americans. This is hypocritical and completely false.
It is a fact that most shootings in America are committed by white males, not refugees or immigrants. We have seen this demonstrated time and again, so I won’t bother to name the shootings. Most of their weapons were obtained legally, despite the awareness of mental health issues by someone else.
Their voting history tells me they preach about safety to distract us from lining their pockets.
To go back to my original point: it isn’t refugees fleeing war that threaten American safety. It is those in our government, pretending to care for our safety, but disregard it in favor of accepting bribes from the NRA to promote their dangerous agenda to keeps guns unrestricted and accessible to everyone and anyone, no matter the cost.
Jane Neal, Boise
