Lowery letter: Don’t send cash overseas

An easy way to fund health care, education K through college or technical degree, and infrastructure repair or replacement would be to stop sending cash overseas.
No more wheelbarrow loads of cash to warlords.
If our allies want billions of dollars in advanced weapons, let them pay for them.
Nation building must stop as every attempt is soon seen by the one-percent and Corporate America as just another opportunity to make a lot of money at the expense of the very people we are trying to help.
All members of NATO and the U.N. must pay their fair share.
Let us provide tractors, solar ovens, specialists in clean water development and agriculture. Food and medical aid and of course disaster relief.
No more billions in cash to governments. There is never any accountability for this money. It never helps the people for whom it was intended.
We need to finish the Middle East effort since George W. Bush, who started it, and then resolve to let nations around a problem solve that problem themselves.
We spend billions in South Korea when it is China’s responsibility to rein them in.
Odos Lowery, Boise
