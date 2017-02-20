Idita letter: Bieter and ACHD

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter and his hand-picked minions on the City Council want you to believe that the city can do a better job maintaining the streets of Boise than ACHD. I am satisfied with the ACHD’s response to this winter, but very dissatisfied with the response from Bieter and his lunch bucket brigade. Bieter, quit wasting my tax dollars waging your personal vendetta against the ACHD. How do you propose to keep the streets clear when — during the snowfall periods — you could not accomplish the simple task of keeping the city parks cleared of ice and snow? Case in point, the park down the street from my residence did not see a plow, snow shovel or grain of ice melt this winter. You take great pleasure in kissing babies, cutting ribbons, and never seem to avoid a photo op, but as mayor of Boise what have you accomplished? Oh, that’s right, you recently declared Boise as a “Welcoming” city. I would welcome the announcement that you will not be seeking re-election. Hey hey, ho ho, Mayor Dave Bieter has to go. Haw haw, hee hee, Ludwig and Thomson, let’s make it three.
Rod Idita, Boise
