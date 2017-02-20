Harkness letter: Medicare Advantage

Over a year ago, my husband had a heart attack. If it were not for our AARP Medicare Complete plan, I don’t know where we’d be today. The coverage we have is amazing. For all of the costs associated with his heart attack, we were only required to pay about $2,000. Our experience proves that Medicare Advantage plans work to meet the needs of seniors.
Traditional Medicare does not provide the coverage we need, so we had to look elsewhere. It’s important for us to maintain the medical coverage we currently have through our plan. The co-pays are reasonable and the coverage is great. We have good prescription coverage, too. We also benefit from a wonderful preventative feature of our plan. We have a nurse we can call, and one who comes to our home. The nurses can tell us when we really need to see a doctor and when it’s OK to stay home and ride it out.
Without our Medicare Advantage plan, our health and our financial situation would suffer greatly. Seniors in Idaho should thank Sen. Mike Crapo for doing his part to protect this important program. I’m appreciative that he is taking a stand for Medicare Advantage.
Shelley Harkness, Boise
