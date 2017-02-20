Elliott letter: Moyle’s tax bill

Republican Majority Leader Mike Moyle and Janet Trujillo have proposed a tax cut bill to spend part of the budget surplus. The bill should read “Giving Back to Idaho’s top 1 percent.” This bill would benefit those who make more than $400,000 a year an average of a $1,562 tax cut. These top 1 percent families neither deserve or need a tax break. On the other hand, those Idahoans who earn $38,000 to $59,000 would see a $32 decrease in their tax bill not even enough to buy a sack of groceries or fill their gas tank one time.
To be noted, this tax bill would cut the General Fund by $51.2 million — hard-earned tax dollars that could be used for education or to improve our roads and bridges.
I urge you to call or email your representatives to the Idaho Legislature and let them know that you oppose this tax bill.
Barbara Elliott, Boise
Comments