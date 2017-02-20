Davis letter: Medicare Advantage

Among the turmoil over the future of our health care system, I wish to highlight one program that’s working right for 92,000 Idahoans like myself — Medicare Advantage. Following the show of support for Medicare Advantage from Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch recently, it’s worth both thanking them for their support and turning our attention toward Idaho’s U.S. representatives. As a low-cost, private option that helps seniors like myself get access to critical preventive care as part of a comprehensive coverage plan, Medicare Advantage is helping me live longer and live better. If you, like me, rely on this program, now’s the time to make your voice heard.
Rosetta Davis, Boise
Comments