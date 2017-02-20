Davis letter: Medicare Advantage

1:09 California sinkhole swallows two cars with passengers inside Pause

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:32 All-woman officials crew makes Idaho history at 5A state basketball final

1:55 Rachel Perez talks about ECT for bipolar disorder

6:06 Sen. Risch discusses Russian probe

4:32 Boiseans honor Marilyn Shuler with words and song

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley