Vocate letter: Ban Muslims

It is hard to be tolerant of someone who wants to kill you. It is difficult to be forgiving when a person has just set off an explosion, killing several innocent people and injuring many more. It is impossible to have a rational conversation with someone who is shouting out slogans of religious dogma.
What will it take? What has to happen? Before we realize that Islam breeds extremism, and that it seeks to advance its goals by encouraging its followers to commit acts of violence. All of Islam’s followers are potential terrorists. We should consider the threats to be real, acknowledge the danger and then do what is necessary to defend ourselves. Restricting Muslim travel into our country would be a start.
Unus Vocate, Coeur d’Alene
Comments