Vavak letter: Get DEQ under control

Idaho legislators should follow Trump’s EPA playbook and get the Department of Environmental Quality under control. Their authoritarian approach to business project approval is hurting Idaho, keeping industries out. The RV industry is under attack in Idaho. Regulations imposed by DEQ stifle the industry, keeping the $5 billion industry out. Leading franchises won’t invest, developers can’t develop, lenders won’t lend, because Idaho DEQ time-frame constraints and unreasonable requirements don’t meet reasonable RV industry standards. DEQ keeps RV parks out. If it is happening in this industry, it is happening in others. Time for our leaders to respond and take appropriate action. Until then, beautiful Idaho will continue to lose tourism and tax dollars and RVers will continue to bypass this state due to lack of accommodations. Legislators, make America great and release the shackles of DEQ. Our thanks to Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Filer, for his assistance so far in this matter. Finally, a public servant that serves the public.
Dean Vavak, Filer
Comments