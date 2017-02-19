Rodgers letter: Horse racing

The duplicity and vengefulness of Sen. Brent Hill is alarming. He takes money from Native Americans and never questions the constitutionality of the machines they use. He is fully aware of the huge increase in tribal gaming associated with the huge expansion at the Fort Hall Casino, the growth of the Idaho Lottery and expansion of Internet gaming in Idaho. He fully supports the Native Americans’ effort to crush the horse industry in the state of Idaho even though it creates huge hardships on citizens, youth and rural communities.
Historical racing is based on actual races and is simulcast, not like the machines used by the tribes. When the Legislature overturned historical racing the governor vetoed that action and outlined his terms of the veto. The rules of racing address the terms of the veto and concerns expressed by legislators.
When the tribes attacked the horse industry, Hill fully supported their efforts. The amount of funds generated by historical racing is small when compared to any other form of gaming currently operating in our state. The benefit stimulates the economy, helps small communities and grows a basic industry. Hill is conflicted and power hungry.
Lee Rodgers, Emmett
