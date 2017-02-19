Lipscomb letter: Federal lands

The neighborhood is going to hell in a hand basket, and Rocky Barker’s blog post “Otter says feds aren’t the enemy, embraces Good Neighbor plan,” is fueling the flames (January 2017).
“Good neighbor” plans require the Forest Service to complete environmental review of timber sales on federal land, but the Idaho Department of Lands implements the project. This is an underhanded way of eventually transferring public lands to the state. Must be why Otter likes the idea so much.
Barker forgot the Forest Service pulled the Clearwater Basin Collaborative’s 10-year, 80-million board feet Clear Creek timber sale due to potential litigation. Projects based on inaccurate sediment modeling won’t cut the muster.
Groups like Friends of the Clearwater and the Alliance for the Wild Rockies follow projects through the appropriate federal processes and maintain their ability to call foul. When they do, they more often than not win in federal court.
Friends of the Clearwater recently protected the Wild and Scenic Selway River corridor from logging and blocked illegal helicopter landings in Wilderness. Alliance for the Wild Rockies stopped massive subsidized clearcuts next to Yellowstone National Park.
Never give up your right to redress government agencies and support effective grassroots organizations.
Ashley Lipscomb, Genesee
Comments