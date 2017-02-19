Hovan letter: Shame on Risch and Crapo

Shame on Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo. How dare they put their and their precious party’s interests over the people of Idaho who they are supposed to be serving. Their phones were blowing up because we said “no” to Devos. And they went and voted for her. I have never been more angry than I have been right now. I didn’t like Obama’s education policies but this, this is beyond anything compared to that. As a father of a child on an IEP (Individualized Education Program), I am appalled that Risch and Crapo did this to my family. I will not forget come election day.
Drew Hovan, Boise
