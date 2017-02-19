Giguierei letter: Risch’s locked doors

How interesting that Sen. Jim Risch feels the need to lock his office door to protect himself from his constituents. Perhaps if he held a public Town Hall meeting he wouldn’t have to hide behind locked doors.
Cici Giguierei, Middleton
February 19, 2017 5:59 PM
