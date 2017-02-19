Letters to the Editor

February 19, 2017 5:59 PM

Giguierei letter: Risch’s locked doors

How interesting that Sen. Jim Risch feels the need to lock his office door to protect himself from his constituents. Perhaps if he held a public Town Hall meeting he wouldn’t have to hide behind locked doors.

Cici Giguierei, Middleton

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

California sinkhole swallows two cars with passengers inside

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos