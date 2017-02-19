Detmer letter: Lighten up

Lighten up people. Aren’t you tired of all the bickering and boycotting, the name-calling and narcissism, the derision and division, the anger and angst, the indignation and indigestion? Do you truly want to coexist, or just coerce? Find something to agree on rather than shut down free speech and understanding before it even begins? What are you all so afraid of? That we may actually go out to buy a shirt without checking the political belief of every board member of the company? That we might find some common ground even if just one square inch? That we may remember united we stand, divided we fall?
Don’t you ... just wanna laugh again?
Christine Detmer, Boise
