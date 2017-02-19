Vrbanac letter: Immigrants and refugees

Illegal immigrants and refugees: Two points I’d like to make about these groups. Illegal immigrants and refugees of prime military age should stay in their respected countries and fight for what they believe are injustices. We see too many young men fleeing countries with social or military problems rather than stay and fight for what they believe in. If the USA was under attack, I would hope our young men would take up arms and defend the homeland.
The second point is financial. Refugees are entitled to all the benefits as a U.S. citizen, as are a lot of illegal immigrants. If this group gets $1,000 a month in benefits and we take in 1 million refugees a year (which we did in 2015), we’re not even counting the illegal immigrants here. That’s more than we can afford. Remember we are near 20 trillion in debt. We are broke. I say let’s get our house in order first and not borrow money to spread goodwill around the globe. If we don’t correct our financial problems now and fail, who will help the needy of the world then?
John Vrbanac, Meridian
