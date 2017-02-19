Sleger letter: Careless driver

I’m writing about the driver who ran me off the freeway twice the evening of Feb. 2 — they need to pay attention to their surroundings. Maybe next time they’ll be successful in taking a husband and father away from a family and spend some time in prison to reflect on their incompetence. People need to heed posted speed limits, traffic lights, stop signs, proper yielding, get off their phones, and drive as though a Driver’s Ed or police officer is sitting beside them. Stop driving like idiots.
Mike Sleger, Boise
