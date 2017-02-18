Sandhu letter: Indivisible Boise meeting

I am a member of Indivisible Boise Chapter 1. Indivisible is a grassroots organization that has many chapters throughout the country. Our two main concerns are that we feel the Trump agenda is dangerous for our country and we wish to model the values we see in the world by our actions. Our group has served Sen. Mike Crapo’s office with a petition signed by 1,000 people to please hold a Town Forum so that we may address our concerns to the senator. The senator has declined our request. Indeed, our representatives throughout the country seem to be ducking requests for Town Halls on the premise that they are being filled with “paid” protesters. This is completely unsubstantiated. The people of Boise who have requested this Town Hall meeting are hard-working citizens who are willing to take time out of their busy schedules to talk about these important issues with our senator. We will hold the Town Hall meeting anyway at 6 p.m. Monday in the Jordan Ballroom at BSU. If Sen. Crapo cares about all citizens’ concerns, not just those who voted for Trump, he will show up.
Nirmala Sandhu, Boise
