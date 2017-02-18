Sirhall letter: Immigration

I’ve been following the public protests regarding the block on certain immigration and decided to weigh in on the matter. As I analyze aspects, I think folks are missing the real issue: the United States cannot absorb an unlimited number of immigrants, regardless of who they are and their overall race, color, creed, etc. War and climatic changes affecting short-term food production has produced, is producing and will continue producing an exponentially increasing number of immigrants. First, there is no constitutional right to or for immigration into this country. Secondly, host countries’ economies simply cannot support such immigration. England left the European Union in large part due to this unavoidable consequence. If left unchecked, our population is estimated to increase by 90 million over the next 50 years all the result of immigration. Our economy cannot absorb this population increase. Who is going to pay for all the public services provided? Minimum wage jobs won’t do it. Call it “Lifeboat Ethics” where our boat can make it with eight people and if we add two more, then all 10 of us drown. I readily admit that this is a most difficult issue, yet it is a discussion we must have.
Lawrence G. Sirhall Jr., Boise
