Simpson letter: Demonstrations

To all those having a tantrum over the destruction of property during demonstrations, you may want to remember the Boston Tea Party. I personally would not destroy property, were I to march. But there are those who will always get caught up in the fervor. Let me say that I do not condone personal violence, in any manner. However, peaceful demonstrations in the ’60s had few teeth until the violence in Watts. It was then that the government took notice. Now, we have a president who continues to demonstrate his inability to lead. So far, his administration is chaotic, he is making enemies out of our allies and continually demonstrates that he will “rule” as a dictator. If the Germans had demonstrated against Hitler, the world would have been far different. The “president” has insulted just about everyone on the planet, except rich, white men. Women, the LGBT community, minorities, Muslims, the press and our very freedoms are under attack. If these aren’t reasons enough to demonstrate, I don’t know what is. And beware, it will only get worse. If I had the health and the wealth, I would be out there too.
Peggy (Pruitt) Simpson, Cascade
Comments