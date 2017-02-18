Morin letter: MLK Day should be celebrated

The record snowfall last month caused havoc to commuters throughout the Treasure Valley. As a result, schools were closed for more days than are normally set aside as “snow days.” I understand that the days not allowed will have to be made up to stay on track with the scheduled curriculum.
Both of my daughters work in public education in the Boise area. They informed me that the first day to be made up was Monday, January 16th — Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
I wonder if it were a different holiday such as Veterans Day or Memorial Day, whether the holiday would be canceled. I doubt they would.
It is my opinion that MLK Day is as much about courage, sacrifice and freedom as the other days of patriotic remembrance. My daughter, who teaches 4th grade, used the bulk of the day to emphasize the struggle of civil rights, for which I applaud her.
I am a 69-year-old veteran who believes any struggle for freedom should be honored.
Marc Morin, Boise
