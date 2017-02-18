Manahan letter: Education scandal

Our young people, students, vote for the slavery and poverty of Socialism (Stalin, Hitler and Mao, etc. were socialists). These mis-educated kids would open our doors to those who hate the USA and our freedoms. They refuse to assimilate. To “vet” them, ask them if they accept Jews and the right of Israel to exist in Palestine? Their land for over 4,000 years. (Palestine was legally returned to Israel by the Balfour Declaration and the League of Nations and the United Nations.)
Yes, our Liberty Bell is cracked, but the USA can again be a land of light and freedom under God. The socialists in our media and government “schools” need to be re-educated. Government school costs can be greatly cut by doubling class size and laying off the Socialist teachers. Truth is vital — then vote.
God help us to celebrate this new year. Renew our USA. Liberty with justice for all: All lives are precious. (“You shall not murder.” The Creator loves life, not death.)
Bill Manahan, Meridian
