Grigg letter: Public lands

The words “sell or transfer public lands” has become dirty or crime-like words if spoken because the American people have been brain-washed into thinking the Federal Government is the only one capable of taking care of these lands.
Millions of acres of forest and sagebrush lands have been set aside to protect the spotted owl and the sage grouse so they would have a place to roost. Because of this, many logging and lumber mills and associated businesses have closed.
Environmentalists are now pushing hard to get all of our water dams busted and taken out to protect the fish.
No thought is given of how many of our own people need a place to roost.
I would like to see a Presidential Order to transfer all public lands including BLM lands excepting National Parks, Monuments, Historic Landmarks and Buildings to states and counties where located.
Originally it was the intent of the Federal Government to just hold the land acquired until it could be transferred to private ownership. But the Land Law of 1976 stopped all transfers and put most public lands under BLM control.
Dick Grigg, Nyssa, Ore.
