Friedman letter: Moyle’s tax plan

There are two things that Majority Leader Mike Moyle hates: taxes and compromise. I would like to thank Moyle for the windfall I am about to receive, approximately $50 in tax relief. Seriously? When the state is struggling with funding transportation facilitates, caring for the least fortunate and most needy of our citizens, school districts struggling to pay for sorely needed construction, maintenance and making teachers salaries competitive with surrounding states, is this a wise move? I think not.
The Legislature and its leadership should be taking the long view on what is in the interests of all Idahoans.
If the cuts are seen as an attraction to major employers, it would be good to remember that taxes are only a part of the formula they look at when deciding to relocate. An educated workforce and decent transportation facilities are also key factors. The proposed tax cuts do not necessarily support this goal.
So, thanks again Mr. Moyle. I will take my tax savings and donate it to a cause that actually helps those in need or supports improving education or organizations that reflect my values, which the current legislative majority does not.
Pete Friedman, Boise
