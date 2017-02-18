Faddis letter: Donald Trump

Bush 43 must be the happiest man in the U.S. With Trump’s start it seems that Bush will no longer be judged the worst mistake in U.S. history.
Trump has made it a major goal to appoint the people best qualified to destroy most government agencies — an education secretary who does not support public schools, an AG with a long record against civil rights and voting rights, a labor secretary that does not support a minimum wage and has been sued by his employees many times for labor violations, an energy secretary that supports fossil fuels over renewables and wants to eliminate the department, an EPA administrator that constantly sues the agency for protecting the environment, etc.
He wants to eliminate two rules protecting us from corrupt businesses for each new one written.
Most of his appointments are very wealthy business people who got wealthy by taking other people’s money. He wants to make them (and his family) more wealthy by his rules and by cutting their taxes.
If you are not scared by this, you are not paying attention to what he is doing. Nor are you paying attention to his multiple daily lies.
Leo Faddis, Kuna
