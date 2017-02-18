Civiello letter: Country divided

Considering the social upheaval (and its consequential political turmoil) in the United States during the last five decades two thoughts from John F. Kennedy’s inaugural speech on January 20, 1961 stand out:
1. “... the belief that the rights of man come not from the generosity of the state but from the hand of God.”
2. “... my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”
Somewhere in these five decades Kennedy’s thoughts have been intentionally reversed and the effects are being played out right now. There is a real division in our country concerning the government sanctioning, approving and insuring every aspect of our lives versus those who want to limit the intrusion.
Michael Civiello, Boise
Comments