Etoka letter: Thank you

We’d like to say “thank you” to the University of Idaho Boise for providing us with tutoring space for Boise High’s Humanitarian Club collaborative effort with Agency for New Americans, a tutoring program for refugees and new members of our community. This space has been critical to our program with the cold winter months, and it provides a chance for us to meet weekly with the children, creating important mentoring relationships, as well as helping with language skills.
Specifically, a huge thank you to Stephanie Fox, Manager of Facilities and Operation and her Administrative Assistant Guadalupe Gutierrez. This program was a kick-starter to future programs and by providing us with space, you set a great precedent for what’s to come. The support makes it easier to include these kids and their families into our community and allows us to do our very best for them. Thank you for your hospitality and support of the wider Boise community.
Thank you from the Boise High Humanitarian Club.
Therese Etoka, Humanitarian Club Officer, Boise
