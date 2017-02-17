Bambauer letter: Universal healthcare program

Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act are one and the same. We are all born to die. We just don’t know when, the reason or expense.
It appears the Trump Administration is now willing to take the time to make needed changes so that the program has good results for many years. The players in the program need to be consulted because as professionals they know how the program should work and the citizens to be served.
The players are: physician associations, hospital associations, pharmaceutical companies, health insurance CEOs, actuarial companies, health and welfare persons, The Heritage Foundation (present act writer) and congressional committees. The professionals will usually serve as volunteers. There is a need for professionals and legislators to sit at the table and hammer out a program to be introduced into Congress.
Please contact your U.S. Senators, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and U.S. Representatives Mike Simpson and Raul Labrador and urge them to help with an excellent universal healthcare program. The legislators are all listed in the Boise telephone directory.
George Bambauer, Boise
