Brewer letter: Horse racing

I love going to the horse races at Les Bois Park. This has been taken away and I deeply resent it. The Legislature should support free enterprise and citizens’ right to make choices. I have watched as our Legislature led by Sen. Brent Hill from Rexburg started legislating morals and choices for us. Idaho is a wonderful state and I love living here. I don’t like it when legislators start pushing their personal convictions on us and have so much power that other legislators are forced to follow them like lemmings.
I always vote and love free enterprise. It is concerning to me when our Legislature does not support and encourage free enterprise. Perhaps it is time for term limits so we can get some fresh ideas and new people in the Legislature who understand the need to support free enterprise and an individual’s right to choose. It appears that Hill is so taken with his power and importance that it is crippling our Legislature. It is time for visionary individuals to step up, get elected and break up the establishment and remove the likes of Hill.
Bring back racing and understand who hires people and pays taxes.
Bryan Brewer, Nampa
