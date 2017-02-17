Black letter: Protesters

On Feb. 1st a special plane landed at Dover AFB. It carried the flag-draped coffin of a fallen Navy Seal hero. His grieving family asked only for privacy.
That evening the TV news reported that a protest was taking place at UC Berkeley campus. Seems that a guest had been invited to speak on campus but they discovered that his political views were different than theirs so they protested. Students/professors/outsiders protested but that turned into riots and property damage, fires set and the American flag burned.
The fallen Navy Seal had willingly served his country with dignity, honor, courage and love of country. He and his grieving family deserve 100 percent of our nation’s gratitude and respect.
The protesters deserve zero.
Dick and Betty Black, Boise
