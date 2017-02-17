Bachelder letter: Trump protesters

I think I have figured out why the Trump protesters are so outraged. They never in a million years thought Trump would actually win the election. I got so sick of those wildly cheering women surrounding a beaming Hillary — always women, never men, cheering Hillary. They actually thought the election was a done deal. That’s why so many of them never even voted, so sure they were of the outcome. What we have here is a case of false expectations followed by a case of sour grapes.
Everything they are so mad about now — the ban, the wall — is exactly what Trump said he would do when he was elected. Those of us who voted for him are quiet. Hillary is also quiet, after her resounding defeat. “Well, she won the popular vote.” Well, she lost the election. Get used to it, get over it, get off my TV screen. Better luck next time. Get out and vote.
Carol Bachelder, Boise
