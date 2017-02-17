Tanner letter: Historical racing

Sen. Brent Hill is conflicted and wrong about historical racing and the misinformation he passes off as facts. Historical racing machines are simulcast driven and use races to operate. The Texas issue is not the same as the Idaho situation. The industry adapted the guidelines from the governor’s veto and other input from legislators into the rules of racing. He looks the other way on Indian gaming and the expansion currently underway. He does nothing about Internet gaming that is uncontrolled in our state or builds a path to help the horse industry survive from the gaming he protects.
The governor is correct when he says “there has to be an element of fairness,” a fact that is lost on Hill. The horse industry is very vital in our state and employs large numbers of people and impacts the state economy. It is a basic industry that is part of our culture and way of life. Hill could care less about the citizens and youth of our state and protects his personal friends and their interests from his lofty position in the Statehouse. He crushed this basic industry and spreads unfounded information like it is the truth.
Glen Tanner, Nampa
