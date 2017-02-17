Zeller letter: President or king?

Does America need a King?
We now have a president who rules by Twitter tweets and executive orders while Congress, the body constitutionally empowered to enact laws, sits idly by looking silly and dumbfounded. The ironies are many. Trump’s campaign pledges were many: make America great again, eliminate regulations, drain the Swamp, make Americans safe, bring jobs back to America, build a wall, etc. etc. ad nauseum.
I am the grandson of immigrants. Other than the original Americans (Native Americans) we are all descendants of immigrants. Yet, Trump has attempted to ban immigrants from seven countries. Vetting is one thing and is necessary; discrimination and racial prejudice is not. There is no indication that any people from these countries have ever harmed America, unlike Russian President Putin whom our president admires.
So, our nation is going to encourage ISIS hatred toward us, spend millions of dollars in stifling immigrants, build a stupid wall, and taint our reputation in the world. Another irony? Our governments will spend millions on controlling immigrants but will spend nothing on controlling access to guns which do kill thousands of Americans every year. Think about it.
Deane Zeller, Boise
