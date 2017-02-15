Welty letter: Bees are dying

I write this with sadness in my heart. The bees are dying. We are all connected in the web of life and bees are part of that web. Scientists think that pesticide use has something to do with the decrease of bee population. DDT was found to be a killer of much of nature as Rachel Carson discovered. Maybe other countries are still using DDT. It was banned in the USA in 1972. Are we using another pesticide, now, that has taken the place of DDT? Only the farmers and people who sell pesticides to them know for sure.
Mary Welty, Boise
