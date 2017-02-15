Pursley letter: Immigration ban

Demonstrators at the Boise airport recently held posters welcoming all immigrants — including some that stated “we love our Muslim brothers.” Well, turnabout is fair play. For instance, how much “love” did our Muslim brothers show when they killed over 3,000 of our citizens during 9/11? And don’t forget the innocent patrons at the nightclub in Florida, or the holiday partygoers at the hospital in California. Yes, what an outpouring of love from our Muslim “brothers.” Do we just forget these terrible acts or do we take the time to thoroughly investigate immigrants from a country that has stated that one of its major goals is the destruction of America? Some Americans really have a very short memory.
Cheron Pursley, Boise
Comments