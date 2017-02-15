Polich letter: Trump’s ban

The uproar over President Trump’s enforced immigration policies began with cries of outrage and protests. Once again the news media played on human emotions instead of presenting the facts. President Trump’s ban is not unreasonable. I encourage you to read it and be informed for your own benefit instead of overreacting with irrational, uninformed and emotional behavior.
Barack Obama recklessly and deliberately allowed and encouraged a multitude of illegal immigrants into this country. His foreign policies brought instability to the middle east and helped create the refugee problem facing the world. His refusal to vet those coming from nations with known terrorist activities jeopardized the safety of the American people.
President Trump has been elected to secure our borders and uphold our immigration laws. He inherited a huge mess. There is no simple, painless or quick remedy to regain control of our immigration process. It has to start somewhere and immediately. People seeking entry into this country must obey the rule of law. We have always had immigration criteria.
We need to be outraged for the right reasons not fooled by the media. Stand firm and give President Trump the support he needs to accomplish the mandates we gave him.
Donna Polich, Star
