Martin letter: Refugees

Airport protesters and big corporations that put a lot of enthusiasm and energy into reaching out to refugees must be proud of themselves. As this nation’s poor/homeless can only look on and wonder why they, citizens of this great country, have to fend for themselves. The CEO of Starbucks plans to hire 10,000 refugees over five years. CEO Chesky of Airbnb to offer free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in U.S. Google-crisis fund to raise up to $4 million for four immigrant rights’ organizations. Lyft to donate $1 million next 4 years to ACLU (how touching). The bigger picture is: What about all the people who have come into this country living here on expired visas? Does DHS know who or where these people are, or do they even care? Tell the citizens of our country who have died at the hands of terrorists you only had their best interest in mind. What is an American life worth? Then you want to restrict me of arms to protect my family? This has become a nation of following the cartoon celebs of Hollywierd! The genius of the planet.
Gene Martin, Emmett
