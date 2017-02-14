Lander letter: America is spoiled

I think America has become spoiled and pampered but also needs to get out of their ivory towers because the reality has become very sad with children dying in Chicago and the crime getting worse but also the unreported genocide in the Middle East of women and children. There is no tolerance anymore only more war and killing and as a veteran I thought it might get better because I thought maybe we had learned something but we haven’t nor will we ever. I thought society could resolve their differences with civility and humility but instead we see more violence and more riots with innocent victims getting hurt. We have become the land of monsters who terrorize all over the world and destroy everything in its path like cancer that just keeps spreading. People have lost their way and compassion for mankind because we destroy the environment with toxic waste and what we eat and we have become worse than animals preying on the weak and innocent. Our world is in flames and burning with hate and distrust because so many suffer like Darfur and the Middle East but even in our cities because we let them decay.
John Lander, Wilder
Comments