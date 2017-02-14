Jones letter: Misdirected anger

The infantile behavior of the Democrats following the presidential election was amusing at first, now it’s just plain irritating. Especially since their anger is misdirected.
Donald Trump was not my first, or even second, choice. But when I heard Hillary Clinton lost, I was elated. The heartland of America spoke, and the social engineering and debt building of the past eight years under Obama, sure to be continued under Clinton, ended. Democrats and liberals; direct your anger at Hillary and Barack; they are why you lost.
Scott A. Jones, Council
Comments