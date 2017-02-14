Johnson letter: Electoral College

Trump has been right all along. The elections are rigged. The rigging is the antiquated 12th Amendment to the Constitution giving birth to the Electoral College. There has been some efforts in the past to abolish the Electoral College, and establish the real democratic process of one person, one vote. Most recently, these efforts have been blocked by the GOP because they have received great benefit from it. I believe the arguments for having an Electoral College no longer exist, especially with modern technology and the increases in population of once low populated states. I believe the college no longer makes the elections fair but reflects an imbalance in the election process. I would support a repeal of the electoral college. I am neither Republican nor Democrat, I vote for whom I deem the best person for the job. The majority of voters voted against Trump. Trump lost every televised debate, still, he was elected by the minority. Why vote at all if the majority of Americans have no voice?
Jon Johnson, Nampa
