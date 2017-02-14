Fritschle letter: Donald Trump

Donald Trump said it was time to run our country as a business, and we agreed. But Trump should consider this: He didn’t buy the United States. He was hired to run it. Instead, he’s treating it like a hostile takeover.
Whether we voted for him or not, none of us — not one — gave up our right to speak out and be heard on policy decisions. Refusal to hear conflicting viewpoints, even to the point of firing anyone who disagrees with him, hurts our bottom line. Rash and unilateral decisions hurt world trust in our country, and that hurts our bottom line.
We hired Trump. He works for us, the American people, and every U.S. citizen is a shareholder in this enterprise. He may believe in what he’s doing — what his press secretary calls “the president’s agenda” — but sizable minorities are feeling betrayed by his heavy-handed approach.
Trump seems to believe he can do whatever he wants. We didn’t give him that authority. We gave him the authority to act for us. All of us. Together, we are the United States. It’s our authority he is using, not his own. He should use it wisely for all of us.
Carolyn Fritschle, Boise
