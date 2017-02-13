Fritsch letter: Sen. Jim Risch

Sen. Jim Risch is too overwhelmed with the “many moving parts” to comment on Trump’s immigrant fiasco. You know, things like thousands of protesters waving countless placards at countless airports, multiple travelers held in “detention,” legal green card holders forbidden to board planes to America, corporate leaders worried about the fate of some of their key employees, his fellow Republicans “sheltering in place,” foreign leaders drafting bans on Americans entering their country, hundreds of Foreign Service employees drafting a letter of dissent, terrorists undoubtedly revising their recruitment efforts with a new marketing effort, etc. Stand by, Jim, and we’ll get back to you for a comment in a few weeks after things settle down and there aren’t so “many moving parts.”
Bob Fritsch, Boise
Comments