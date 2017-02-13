Christiano letter: No to the wall

I oppose Donald Trump’s wall. While the intention to protect American citizens against crime and violence entering from our southern border is entirely worthwhile, the method is entirely inappropriate. A wall fails to address the core issues that lure chaotic and destructive elements into our society. It will also generate unacceptable consequences, such as driving the jaguar and other local animal species who depend upon unfettered access to cross-border habitats, to extinction. Meanwhile, the drug dealers, arms traders, human traffickers and other two legged beasts of prey will continue business as usual because they exist to serve the lucrative markets that will continue to flourish within the United States. As long as they can find markets here, they will find ways to serve those markets. Bribing corruptible officials is a tried and true favorite method, and burying themselves into the very fabric of government, most likely with the help of corrupt voters who refuse to see the limits of political correctness, is another popular tactic. Eliminate the markets (drug users, prostitution rings, corporate megafarms, Big Labor, the grievance industry and others), and you eliminate the beasts’ food supply. They will then disappear without the need for a wall.
Jennifer Christiano, Boise
Comments